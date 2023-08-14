Hobert Walter Henry Sr., 62, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Walter George and Betty Jane (McCuley) Henry, he was born Feb. 10, 1961, in Homer City.
Hobert was employed as a truck driver for 20-plus years prior to opening his own business, “H&H Cycles.” Hobert loved to ride his Harley and was passionate about being a mechanic.
He enjoyed customizing cars and diesel trucks, gardening, steam engines and was also a gun enthusiast. He loved his black cat and was an excellent cook and baker. Hobert would always lend a hand to anyone in need and will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Surviving are his partner, Janet Gil; son Hobert W. Henry Jr. and his wife, Susanne Montoya; stepdaughter, Ruby Ann Gil; grandchildren Kari Henry, Gavin Walker, Kyra, Miah, Anna and Bentley Bronson; and a sister, Ruth Henry.
Preceding Hobert in death were his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private with interment in Cherry Hill Cemetery. The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
