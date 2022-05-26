Holly L. Woodley

Holly L. (Ankney) Woodley, 36, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Edward and Debra (Henry) Ankney, she was born Dec. 9, 1985, in Latrobe.
She was a member of the Devine Destiny Ministries church where she was on the worship team. Holly was a Republican Committee member and regional director for Doug Mastriano.
She loved gardening, crocheting, playing guitar and spending time with her family.
Holly was a stay-at-home mom and home schooled her daughter, Ali.
In addition to her parents, of Marion Center, Holly is survived by her husband of 17 years, Gilbert E. Woodley, of Blairsville; three brothers, Aaron Ankney and wife Shawnda, of Rochester Mills; Richard Ankney, serving in the U.S. Navy; and Joe Ankney, of West Virginia; a daughter, Ali Rose Woodley; two sisters, Sarah John and husband Doug, of Black Lick, and Jennifer Ankney, of Marion Center; and a grandmother, Ruth (Lockard) Henry.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Catherine (Willard) Ankney, and her maternal grandfather, Leslie Henry.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastors Scot and Tammy Pifer co-officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Divine Destiny Ministries’ church building fund, 207 Old Route 119 South, Indiana, PA 15701.
Interment will be held in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery, in Coral.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com