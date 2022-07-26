Homer Branson Harper, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Branson and Blanche (Mellott) Harper, he was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Amaranth.
Mr. Harper worked as a truck driver and as a group header for Industrial Ceramics Inc., Derry, for 35 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member and past exalted ruler of Blairsville BPOE 406.
Mr. Harper was a kind and quiet man and was proud of his large family. He loved sports, especially football; crossword puzzles; walking; and riding with his wife and dog.
Surviving are his wife of 34½ years, Beverly J. (Ditch) Harper, whom he married April 29, 1988; four children: Candy Ross (Dave), Bret Harper (Chrissy), Rick Harper (Cherie) and Stan Harper (Laura); three stepchildren: Mary Beth Boyce (Ron), Lu Ann Knupp and Bob Buggey (Karen); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a step-granddaughter, Sarah Boyce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sharon Noga, in 2021; a brother, Dalton Harper; and two sisters, Carol Hill and Dorothy Vance.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be in Saint Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery, Lucernemines.
BPOE will have services in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Homer Harper.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.