Homer Larry Highfield, 81, of Brick Church, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital, with his son by his side.
He was a loving husband to his late wife Judy and a wonderful father and father-in-law, as well as a successful shoe store owner.
He was born in Gilpin Township, on March 20, 1941, to Homer and Mildred (Gray) Highfield.
Larry began working at a young age at Wade’s Shoes in Vandergrift. It was there that he met his future wife, Judy, when she came in to buy a pair of shoes. The two fell in love and were married in 1968.
Eventually, he opened his own store, Larry’s Shoes, along Philadelphia Street in Indiana. After more than 20 years in business, he closed the store and began selling cars for his cousins at Kalmar Motors in Gilpin.
He cared for Judy during her battle with Alzheimer’s until her death in 2017. Larry loved spending time with his family and his cat Marvin and watching his son on KDKA-TV.
Larry and Judy were longtime members of the Elderton Presbyterian Church.
He also really enjoyed the company of the people who helped him stay at home during his battle with Parkinson’s, including Patty, Cindy, Wally, Cathy, Crystal and Norman.
Larry is survived by his son, David and husband Gary Kline, of Pittsburgh; sister Patricia Troutman and husband, Dennis, of Leechburg; sisters-in-law Janice Murray, of East Brady, Carolyn Kennedy and husband, Fred, of Kittanning, and Elizabeth Knudsen and husband, Rick, of Kittanning; brother-in-law Fred Heilman and wife, Patricia, of Indiana; niece Sue Szyklinski and husband, Robert, of Clinton; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 48 years, Judith Gail (Heilman) Highfield; and half-sisters Ora Belle “Tootie” Hall and Louise Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Elderton Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating.
Burial will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA, 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to Larry’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.