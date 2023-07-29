Homer Lee Cessna, of Lima, N.Y., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023.
He is predeceased by his wife of almost 67 years, Donna Cessna; brother Miles (Darlene); and parents Homer and Mildred (Rearick) Cessna.
He is survived by his sons, Tom Cessna (Lisa), Jim Cessna (Denise) and Bill Cessna (Renee); grandchildren Josh Hastings (Candice), Alisha Creager (Josh), Cody Cessna, Shawn Cessna (Shannon), Dana Cessna, Jessica Shirey (Tom), Dayton Cessna, Christopher Cessna (Gloria), Shane Trautman, Derrick Cessna (Halle) and Jerrick Cessna (Jamie); 15 great-grandchildren; brother Fred Cessna (Fran); and many nieces and nephews.
Homer was born in 1938 in Pennsylvania. He worked and retired from Enarco Machine in Lima. Homer was an avid hunter and fishermen.
Homer will be buried with his wife in Pennsylvania in a private ceremony. To leave a condolence, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com.
