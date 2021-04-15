Howard Elmer Hutton, 89, of Williamston, S.C., husband of Virginia Russell Wilson Hutton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Born in Westchester, Pa., he was the son of Howard Walter and Annie Elizabeth Sherrard Hutton. He was the owner of Hutton Insurance Agency, a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Clymer and attended Grace Baptist Church in Pelzer, S.C. He was also a director of Boy Scouts of America in Pennsylvania, an Eagle Scout having earned the Order of the Arrow, an electrical drafter and a member of the U.S. Naval Air Reserves.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Fran Hutton, of East Providence, R.I.; son David Allen Hutton (Doris Jean), of Williamston, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a son, Howard Walter Hutton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church, Pelzer, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 11394 PA-286, Clymer, PA 15728 or Grace Baptist Church, 8841 Augusta Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.graymortuary.com.