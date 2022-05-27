Howard R. “Roosie” Lichtenfels, 88, of Robinson, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022, at his home.
Born Aug. 30, 1933, in Robinson, Roosie was the son of Lester C. and Ethel (Nelson) Lichtenfels.
In addition to his parents, Roosie was preceded in death by wife Margaret E. “Peggy” (Baird) Lichtenfels; brothers, Nelson, Francis, Boyd, Harry and Eugene Lichtenfels; and sister, Stella Yarkowski.
Roosie is survived by his daughter, Virginia Somers and husband Mark, Robinson; granddaughter, Brittany Shinsky and husband Clinton, of Clarksburg; brother, James Lichtenfels, of Bolivar; extended family, Leora Jean Garland, Lisa Flickinger, Wade Flickinger, Marissa Capitosti, Bob and Donna Mundorff; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Roosie worked for both Bethlehem Steel and West Wheatfield Township for 35 years.
He was an Air Force Veteran and Life Member of Duane Boring VFW Post 9310, Robinson, where he would bar tend. He belonged to bowling leagues at Bolivar Lanes, enjoyed playing cards, mowing, washing, cleaning and taking rides in his F-150 pickup.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to special family members who helped with love and care for Roosie.
Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. today at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Interment will take place at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
