Howard Thomas Henry, 84, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
A son of Howard and Edith (Kanarr) Henry, he was born March 7, 1938, in Indiana.
Howard served his country in the Army National Guard and had worked as a mechanic in the coal mines. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Indiana, UMWA, American Legion 141, the National Rifle Association and the Armagh Roadster Factory since he had owned an MG import car. Howard enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, camping, flying and gardening. He loved the outdoors, motorcycles, model building and just plain tinkering.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Blanche Joan Henry, of Indiana; four children: Catherine Stanback and husband Paul, of Greensburg; Paula Allen and husband Dennis, of Cleveland, Ohio; Brenda McCroskey and husband Gene, of Homer City; and Steve Henry and wife Robin, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Anna Mae McCroskey, of Indiana; a brother, Harold E. Henry, of Erie; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gregory H. Henry, and three brothers: Robert Henry, Donald Henry Sr. and Herbert Paul Henry.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Kiwanis Club of Indiana, 12 Easy St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.