Howard W. Henry Sr., 85, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Mulberry Square Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center in Punxsutawney.
A son of Ogal B. and Mary M. (Learn) Henry, he was born July 3, 1935, in White Township, Indiana County.
Mr. Henry served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Ernest Bible Church and the Indiana Eagles 1468. Mr. Henry enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and watching westerns.
He is survived by a son, Howard W. Henry Jr., of Homer City; four grandchildren, Jacob Buterbaugh, Donald Buterbaugh, Andrew Henry and Sarah Henry; three siblings, Wanita Brown, Athelda Ickes and Audrey Lezanic; a daughter-in-law, Paula Buterbaugh; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Jean (Steffey) Henry; a son, Don Buterbaugh; five siblings, Etta J. Hull, Betty Hanna, Kathy Ferrier, Rosaline Ensminger, Blair Henry; and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Henry.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor John Sykes officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Due to health concerns, all CDC guidelines will be followed.
