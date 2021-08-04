Howard “Wayne” Learn, aka “Pap,” 80, of Shelocta, passed away peacefully in his home with his family on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born on March 9, 1941, in Dime and was the son of Guy A. and Margaret E. (Buterbaugh) Learn.
Wayne attended Vandergrift School and proudly served his country as a machinist assistant in the Navy.
He worked for many years as crane operator for Wean United in Vandergrift and later for National Roll in Avonmore.
He was a “jack of all trades” and a carpenter, as well as a roofer.
He enjoyed being outside. He was an awesome archer and an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved gardening and, most of all, his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Lee and Ron.
His is survived by his wife of 56 years, Regina (Lukehart) Learn; his daughter, Patti Cesario (Doug) Pelletier, of Maine; son, Michael (Sandy) Learn, of Shelocta; daughter, Christy (Ken Harnish) Learn, of West Lebanon; and sons, Thomas (Rana) Learn, of Apollo, and Terry (Kelly) Learn, of Home; seven grandchildren, Steve, Hunter, Hayden, Krista “Ali,” Kaitlyn, Kiersten and Kristina Painter Young; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Stevie, June, Emily and Valerie; his brothers, Charles Learn, of Washington Township; Robert (Elva) Learn, of Florida; Glenn (Gloria) Learn, of Florida; and Harold (Helen) Learn, of Avonmore; and his bestest buddy, Lucky.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Thursday at Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Brenda Sommerville Schall officiating. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s honor to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701 or to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Wayne’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.