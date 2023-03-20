Hyden “Bub” James Hebb, 8, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023.
He was born March 26, 2014, in Indiana, to Patrick Hebb and Jennifer Barrett.
Surviving is his mom Jennifer and fiancé Ben Griffin; dad Patrick; siblings Anastasia Hebb and Wyatt Griffin; maternal grandparents Denise and John Barrett; paternal grandparents Melanie and Dennis Burkett; great-grandparents Jacqueline Rassi; step-grandparents Lisa Walters and Bernie Guthrie; great-aunts and uncles “Nanny and Jibby” Jim and Jane Barrett and Bill and Marlene Yeckley; aunts and uncles Jessica (John) Clark, Jackie (Dom Anstead) Barrett, Johnny (Marissa Williams) Barrett, Justin Hebb, Sarah Patrick, Erica Griffin and James Walters; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Hyden was a third-grade student at Northern Cambria Elementary School. He enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball. He liked watching wrestling and camping with his family. He loved playing Fortnite and his Xbox games. He could also be caught riding his dirt bike, golf cart and pedal bike — he was always on the go. Hyden was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. today at the Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, with Father Jeremiah Lange officiating.