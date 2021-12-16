Ian Emerson Zimmers, 40, of Blairsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born Friday, Sept. 11, 1981, in Indiana, the son of Robert Edward Zimmers and Cynthia (Reisinger) Zimmers.
Ian was of the Methodist faith. He had worked at Wal-Mart.
Ian loved all sports and enjoyed watching and playing them.
Surviving are his sons, Ian Zachary Zimmers and Evan Alexander Zimmers, both of Blairsville; significant other of many years, Stacy Libengood, Blairsville; brother, Michael Robert Zimmers, Blairsville; sister, Bette “Betsy” Marie Zimmers, Slippery Rock; nephew, Gage Michael Beau Zimmers, Blairsville; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, Charles and Betty (Suman) Zimmers; and maternal grandparents, Dean and Barbara (Ferguson) Reisinger.
In keeping with Ian’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.