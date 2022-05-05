Ida Jeanne Bender peacefully passed away at home with her family present on Monday, May 2, 2022.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Mike Bender, and five of her siblings.
Jeanne is survived by her sons, David Bender and wife Katharine Kim, from New Jersey, and Michael Bender and Kimi Ziemski, from Indiana; and her daughter, Heidi Adams and husband Jack, from Virginia.
She was the proud grandmother of Ian and Quinn Bender, from New Jersey; Allison Bender and her husband, Alex Kolpacki, from Illinois; and Daniel Adams, U.S. Navy stationed in Newport News, Va.
Jeanne was the oldest of seven children. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Jack “Denny” Nussen and wife Joan, from Virginia; and brother-in-law, Edward Bender, from Pennsylvania.
She was blessed with a large family consisting of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews, with whom she worked endlessly to stay in touch.
Jeanne will always be remembered for her unwavering strength and dedication to family and friends. Her life values, which she graciously passed on to her family, were based on respect, love and caring for one another.
In addition to being devoted to her family, Jeanne owned a ceramic shop where she sold ceramics and taught ceramic classes. She will also be remembered for her love of gardening. Jeanne was a “grandmother” to many four-legged pets, and she was an avid reader.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to DuPage Animal Friends at www.dupageanimal friends.org or the Wish You Well Foundation established to strengthen adult and family literacy at www.wishyouwellfoundation.org.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.