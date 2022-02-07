Ida Mae (Williams) Jenkins, 83, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Casey House Nursing Home, Rockville.
The daughter of James H. Williams Sr. and Mamie (Gibson) Williams, she was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Blairsville.
Ida was a member of Second Baptist Church, Blairsville, and graduated from Derry High School in 1957.
She worked as an LPN for a number of years and retired from Blairsville Westinghouse. She enjoyed going to bingo and reading.
Surviving are a daughter, Dana Hammond, of Germantown, Md.; a stepson, Ira Jenkins, of California; a granddaughter, Nicole Williams; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Mamie Dennison and Rita Graves, both of Blairsville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, James Williams Jr., Phillip Williams, Ronald Williams, Kendall Williams, David Williams and Willie Williams; and three sisters, Betty Richardson, Lela Pearle Dennison and Leila Bass.
As per the wishes of Ida, there will be no visitation or service.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
