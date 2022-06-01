Ila M. Tuorinsky, 80, of Penn Run, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village. She was the daughter of Joseph and Olga (Sabo) Bernard and was born Sept. 22, 1941.
Arone Lumber and Hardware employed her.
Ila is survived by her husband, Steve; her son, Steven T. Tuorinsky, of Penn Run; her son and daughter-in-law, Damon B. and Brenda D. Tuorinsky, of Penn Run; and her grandsons, Brent D. and Evan T. Tuorinsky, of Penn Run. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Joseph Arone, of Homer City, and numerous nieces, nephews and brothers- and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents.
At Ila’s request, there will be no services. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook.