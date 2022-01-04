Imogene 'Jean' Lowman

Imogene “Jean” (Brickell) Lowman, 98, of Scottsdale, Ariz. (formerly of Indiana), passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, Ariz.
She was born in Gypsy on Oct. 27, 1923, to Roy and Mary Jane (Trimble) Brickell.
She was the youngest of nine children and the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Jean is survived by seven children, Robert L. Lowman, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Dean E. (Suzy) Lowman, Gray, Tenn.; Kay G. (John) Peternay, Indiana; Marlene A. (Harvey) Berfield, Indiana; Vivian (Donald) Hadder, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Jerry A. (Shelly) Lowman, Indiana; and Kimberly J. (Cordry) Sundvold (Steve), Queen Creek, Ariz.
Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, Douglas (Tracy) Adamson, Indiana; Michelle Miller, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Lori (Greg) Schweitzer, Spartansburg; Staci (Ted) Fritz, Murrysville; Donald (Andi) Hadder, Phoenix, Ariz.; Jeff Peternay, Indiana; Melissa (Gary) Ryan, Indiana; Robert (AnnMarie) Harvey, Pittsburgh; Bradley (Julie) Adcock, Indiana; Jennifer (Tim) Henry, Blairsville; Nickolas (Cari) Lowman, New Mexico; Andrew (Brandi) Lowman, Phoenix, Ariz.; Melanie Cribbs, Indiana; Valerie Esteb, Indiana; Dylan Cordry, Boise, Idaho; Alissa Cordry, Boise, Idaho; and Cory Sunvold, Boise, Idaho.
Also, Jean is survived by 27 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and one great- great-grandchild born this year.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert W. Lowman; they were married in 1939 and he passed away in November 1982.
In addition, a daughter, Marcia Ruth Lowman, in 1955; a son, Richard Burton Lowman, in 1967; a daughter, Carolyn Jean (Adcock) Hartman, in 2018; a son, Ronald Lynn Lowman, 2020; a son-in-law, James Adcock, in 1993; and a son-in-law, Eugene Berfield, in 2018, preceded her in death.
Jean lived for 36 years in Scottsdale, Ariz. Her special son, Robert, for whom she cared his entire life, resided with her.
Until recently, she and Robert resided with her daughter, Vivian and husband Donald Hadder, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
During her time in Indiana, she attended the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church and was employed at King Leather, Season-All Industries and Riverside Market. She also ran a child daycare nursery in her home.
Jean’s strong faith and love for God was always present for her to lead and lean on throughout her wonderful life.
She was a humble, quiet, yet strong, independent woman and matriarch of the family who cannot be replaced. She was especially proud of her large family and her love and joy for each one of them never faded. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial services for Imogene were held at Messenger’s Mortuary in Scottsdale, Ariz. Services in Indiana will be under the arrangement of Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Mrs. Donna Yarnal, lay leader, officiating.
Interment will take place in Oakland Cemetery at the family site.