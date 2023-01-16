Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born May 23, 1930, in Penn Run.
She married Clair Elmer Lydic on Sept. 13, 1952, and they shared 45 years of marriage until his death on March 23, 1998.
On Sept. 17, 2004, she wed William H. Floyd, who preceded her in death in 2014.
Imogene enjoyed playing Scrabble and bingo. She thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Imogene is survived by her three sons: Allan “Toot” Lydic (Sylvia), of Cherry Tree; Joseph “Coke” Lydic (Brenda), of Clymer; and Martin “Marty” Lydic (Joyce), of Clymer; her six grandchildren: Jason Lydic, Jessica McCunn, Melissa Zagurski, Ryan Lydic, Jennifer Lydic and Joseph Lydic; and her six great-grandchildren: Tania Davidson, Khloe McCunn, Xavier McCunn, Jett Lydic, Lucille Lydic and Max Lydic.
Also surviving are her sister, Audrey Maudie, of Homer City; brother, Everett “Joe” Reed, of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Fyock; and her sister, Kathleen “Peg” Rumsey.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the 6 p.m. funeral service Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
Interment will be at McDowell Cemetery in Green Township with Pastor Bob White as officiant.
