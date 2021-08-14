Inez C. Grieggs, age 85, of Ridgway, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
She was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Ridgway, she was the daughter of Sabatino and Laurina (Partenzi) Magrini.
She married Paul J. Grieggs on May 9, 1959, and he preceded her in death on July 13, 2014. She resided in Ridgway all her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
She enjoyed card club, cooking and sewing for her family. She was a graduate of Ridgway High School Class of 1954.
She is survived by one son, Paul M. (Theresa McDevitt) Grieggs, of Indiana; one daughter, Rena A. (James) Urmann, of Ridgway; six grandchildren, Sam Grieggs, Elizabeth Grieggs, Andy (Tia) Urmann, Paul (Andrea) Urmann, William Urmann and Robert Urmann; two great-grandchildren, James and Alexander Urmann; one sister, Dolly MacDonald, of Ridgway; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three brothers, Robert Magrini, William Magrini and Bobby at birth.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Inez C. Grieggs will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Leo Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Leo Catholic Church or the St. Leo School. A Wake Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday evening at 5:45 p.m.
