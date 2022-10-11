Inez Nichol

Inez (Postlewaite) Nichol, 90, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Nov. 13, 1931, to James Blair and Joanna Margaret (Anthony) Postlewaite, of Punxsutawney, and was a former resident of Marion Center and Indiana.
Inez’s career was in retail. She worked at Montgomery Ward in Punxsutawney and was a former design consultant at Douds Furniture in Plumville. She was also an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Plumville. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening (including growing orchids) and volunteering at Hope Hospice.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Beryl Nichol; two sisters: Marilyn Koval, of Parma, Ohio, and Roberta Baun, of Punxsutawney; and two brothers: Richard and James Postlewaite, both of Erie.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Karpf (Gerry), of Fort Myers, Fla.; step-grandson Adam Karpf (Barbara), of Omaha, Neb.; and great-grandsons Aiden and Ben Karpf, of Omaha. Inez is also survived by two sisters: Joanna Steele, of Rochester, N.Y., and Barbara Hanley, of Punxsutawney; two brothers: David (Joan) Postlewaite and William (Barbara) Postlewaite, of Punxsutawney; and a sister-in-law, Rita Postlewaite, of Erie. She is also survived by three additional sisters-in-law, Grace (Robert) Himes, of Rochester Mills; Emabel Anderson, of Decatur, Ga.; and Lois Jean (Edward) Fleming, of McMurray; one brother-in-law, William (Lilly) Nichol, of State College; and many nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Mahoning Cemetery in Marion Center at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mahoning Cemetery (Attn: Ellen Buterbaugh), 125 N. 2nd St., Indiana, PA 15701, or the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, P.O. Box 422, Plumville, PA 16246.