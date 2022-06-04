Ira C. White Jr., 91, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon.
The son of Ira C. White Sr. and Catherine (Deboise) White, he was born Jan. 16, 1931, in South Strabane Township, Washington County.
He was a past master at Kiski Valley Lodge #101, a member of Sahara Temple #2 in Pittsburgh, and a 33rd degree mason at St. Cyprian Consistory #4.
Ira worked for R&P Coal as a supervisor until his retirement in 1989.
He enjoyed hunting, especially birds, gardening and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Ruth G. (Gray) White, whom he married on June 25, 1951; one daughter-in-law, Cathy White, of Southington, Conn.; two grandchildren, Stacy Tarfano (Adam), of Southington, Conn., and Eric White, of Bristol, Conn.; five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Maren, Mason, Carley Geneva and Savannah Iralyn; two brothers, Bryant White, of Blairsville, and William White, of West Middlesex; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Carl White, in 2009; his daughter, Deborah White, in 2002; three brothers, James Davis, Alfonso White and Vernon White; and a sister, Susan Marie McDonald.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Calvin McCoy officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.