Irena I. Syty

Irena I. “Irene” Syty passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Harbin, China, to Ivan and Marina Syty.
Both of her parents were descendants of old-regime emigrants from Russia. Her parents met and married while attending university in Prague, Czechoslovakia.
Her childhood language was Russian. After her family moved to Tehran, Iran, Irene received her high school education at the French Language School “Ecole Jeanne D’Arc.” When she came to Indiana, Irene earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in French, and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. Irene worked for a time in Chicago, Ill. and Sacramento, Calif., before returning to Indiana. She enjoyed reading, watercolor painting and learning new crafts at the senior center. Irene loved the numerous Road Scholar domestic and foreign trips she took.
She is now greatly missed by her surviving sister, Augusta.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George.
Per Irene’s wish, there will be no visitation. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana.
