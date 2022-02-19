Irene A. “Renie” Hradnansky, 95, of Homer City, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Embassy of Hillsdale.
She was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Coral, and was the daughter of Wendell and Anna (Pavlik) Hradnansky.
Irene was a member of Our Lady Of Assumption Parish (Coral and Graceton) and was retired from Syntron (FMC).
Irene lived her life for God and all of her accomplishments show that she was a faithful Catholic woman. Irene loved going to church every morning and being a Eucharistic Minister.
Irene lived with her mom and sister, Dorothy, until their passing. There isn’t a person Irene did not meet that she didn’t have an interest in learning who they were or where they were from; Irene had a love for people and enjoyed talking to them.
Irene was a member of several organizations. She was a member of DCCW, Catholic Daughters, Rosary Club, where they would go to nursing homes once a week, and Patrons of the Arts of the Vatican Museum. Those were among the few organizations Irene held close to her heart.
Irene loved donating to several organizations. Her favorite project was “Bread for the World.” Irene was very good at giving back to her community.
She always gave to the fire department. Irene loved to visit the sisters at Saint Emma’s Monastery in Greensburg. She enjoyed going to retreats there with her sister, Dorothy.
If you knew Irene in her younger years, you would know that she loved to dance.
Irene would talk about going to Conneaut Lake with her sister Dorothy every year. Irene loved to travel to the Holy Lands and Vatican.
She would often take trips with Monsignor Larry and Monsignor Mondello and many other friends.
One of her most memorable was with her sister Dorothy to the Vatican. She got to kiss the pope’s ring. Irene was also excited to take a trip to Ireland to kiss the Blarney Stone. One of her most memorable trips was when she went to the Waters at Lourdes.
Irene is survived by her friend, Donna Rummell (Girl Friday); cousins, Danielle Hradnansky and family; the Pavlik family; and several God-children.
In addition to her parents and her sister, she was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A Blessing service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Parish, Coral Site. Interment to follow in the St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
In lieu of flowers send a Mass or plant a tree in memory of Irene Hradnansky.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to make an online condolence, for directions, or to plant a tree in memory of Irene.