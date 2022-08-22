Irene “Bub” Ann Popovich, 91, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Blairsville.
Born April 20, 1931, in Wyano, Irene was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Gobrish) Pilat.
Irene joined her husband, Mike, in heaven to enjoy polkas together again. She enjoyed many trips to Poland, visiting three generations of family and hosting them when they visited. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and involved in the polka music community, attending dances with her friends for many years.
Always singing and dancing in the house, she passed her love for polka music onto her family and grandchildren. Irene was witty and had a great sense of humor; she loved to joke and had an infectious laugh that she was known for. She was a planner and coordinator, always ready for a party and to get family and friends together. Irene had a warm, inviting personality and opened her home and family events to everyone.
She and her husband enjoyed gardening, canning, going to polka dances, spending time with friends and family and traveling.
Irene was a banquet manager at the Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) in Indiana for 30 years. She was a member of the PNA (Polish National Alliance).
She is survived by her children Cynthia (Thomas) Lawton, of Blairsville; Connie Lazor, of Indiana; and Michael J. Popovich, of Homer City; her grandchildren Malia Lazor, Marissa (John) Distefano, Joseph Popovich and Ryan Popovich. She is also survived by her sister Martha (Frank) Berezansky, of Seward, and many nieces, nephews and cousins living in the United States and Poland.
In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Pilat; sister Helen Marie Jones; and brothers Ed and John Pilat.
Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
An 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines Site.
Interment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.