Irene E. Brown, 94, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor.
A daughter of Irwin W. and Anna K. (McClure) Turnbull, she was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Ernest.
Irene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 40 years. She worked at Pennsylvania American Water, Brody’s Department Store and Indiana Regional Medical Center. Irene enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends.
She is survived by two children: Gary L. Brown, of Indiana, and Sean A. Brown and wife Marybeth, of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren: Tanya Brown, Ariel Brown and Kristin Bland and husband Charles; six great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Milton R. Brown Jr.; a son, Dennis R. Brown; a sister, Dolores Foreman; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Brown; and a granddaughter, Faith Hammond.
Friends and family will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Stephen Stockton officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Calvary Baptist Academy, 11394 Route 286 E., Clymer, PA 15728.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.