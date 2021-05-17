Irene E. Simmons, 73, of Ford City, formerly of the Clymer area, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 28, 1947, and was the daughter of William McCracken and Rosetta Smith McCracken. She lived in the Clymer area most of her life.
Irene was a retired beautician. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening and her pets.
Surviving are her husband of 37 years, William; daughters Kymberly (Mark) Staron, of Indiana, and Dawn (Jeff) McCullar, of Kittanning; sons William (Tracy) Kromer, of Indiana, and Shawn (Rhonda) Simmons, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Jessica Hughes, Travis Kromer, Justin Kromer, Karleigh Kromer, Veronica Kromer, Jewels Kromer, Cory Shetter, Casidhe Shetter, Derek McCullar and Taylor McCullar; sisters Sally (Frank) Gruda, of Tanoma, Betty Fair and significant other, Joe Eastlick, Ford City, Anna (Richard) Lapsley, Lakewood, N.Y., and Evelyn (John) Lentz, Rural Valley; and brother Theodore Evans, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were deceased infant twins, William and Jeanette McCracken and sister, JoAnn Palmer.
Private services were held by the family.