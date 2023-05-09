Irene (Fisher) Payne Suman, 80, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at her daughter Rhonda’s home in Indiana.
She was born March 17, 1943, in King’s Lynn, England, the daughter of Arthur Fisher and Freda Mae (Clarke) Fisher.
She had worked as a CNA for Beverly Manor in Monroeville for 40 years. She belonged to the Church of England. Irene loved gardening, all types of home and gardening gadgets, the outdoors, hiking and British sitcoms. She loved swimming in Keystone Lake and the North Sea in England. Irene was a very strong woman who loved all animals, especially her dog, Goldie.
She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Bates, of New Florence, and Rhonda Parkhurst and husband Dan, of Indiana; two sons, Shaun Kent, of London, England, and James Suman, of Blairsville; grandchildren: Danny Payne, Beverly Dick, Angie Bates, Josh Bates and fiancé Donna McAdams, William Bates, Craig Michael Sykes, Austin Witchen, Craig Coursin, Paige Catherine Witchen and Clarissa Marie Schert and husband Hunter; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, Ronin; and a brother, Eric Fisher, of England.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Payne; her second husband, Roy Norton Suman Jr.; a daughter, Michelle J. Payne Robinson; and a brother, Donald Fisher.
In keeping with Irene’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
