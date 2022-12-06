Irene M. Houser, 98, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Doyle and Hazel (Henry) Cameron, she was born Sept. 14, 1924, in Iselin.
Irene was a member of Washington Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and taking bus trips to casinos. Irene was always willing to help anyone in need. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children, Janet (Bishop) Hannah, of Reynoldsville; Kenneth Houser and his wife, Ruth, of Home; and Thomas Houser and his wife, Karen, of Clymer; daughter-in-law, Carol Bishop, of Illinois; sister-in-law, Ruth LaVan, of Home; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Houser, whom she wed Dec. 23, 1951; infant son, James; son, Homer Bishop; son-in-law, Robert Hannah; and brothers, James, Pete and Walter “Lefty.”
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Private interment will take place in Grove Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.