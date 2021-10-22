Irene Maria (Weimann) Wilt, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. Burial will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dialysis Clinic Inc. at 870 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church at 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Indiana Gazette. Online condolences may be offered by visiting: www.rbfh.net.