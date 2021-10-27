Irene M. Wilt

Irene Maria (Weinmann) Wilt, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born March 5, 1941, in Nurnberg, West Germany, she was the daughter of Fritz Weinmann and Betty (Dinkel) Weinmann. She was the wife of William E. Wilt, of Indiana. They were married for 55 years.
Growing up in West Germany, Irene attended Gymnasium School. There she spent many years working as a translator for the U.S. Armed Forces in West Germany, where she met her husband. She was fluent both in English and French. Irene worked as a textbook secretary for IUP Co-op Bookstore when she first came over from West Germany, took time off to be a homemaker, and then went back to work for the IUP Co-op Bookstore as the trade book buyer/manager.
There was nothing more important to Irene than her family. She also loved gardening, sewing, knitting and her cats. Irene was very proud of her German heritage and earning her American citizenship.
She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Michael Wilt (Sherry), of Indiana, and Stefanie Moret (Tony), of Oakmont. Irene will also be missed by her grandchildren, Rachel and Antonio Moret; her sister-in-law, Christa Weinmann, of Nurnberg, Germany; brother-in-law, Tim Wilt, of New Florence; nieces and nephews, Lynn Vance (Bill), Nancy Taylor (Phillip), Stefan Weinmann (Anke) and Frank Weinmann (Jarmila); and great-nieces and -nephews, Lena Vance, Roger Taylor, Vincent, Benedict, Nicolas, Alexander and Katharina Weinmann. She will also be remembered by her lifelong friend, Heidi Laughans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz Weinmann and Betty (Dinkel) Weinmann; father-in-law, William L. Wilt; mother-in-law, Hilda J. (Halferty) Wilt; siblings, Horst Weinmann and Renate Weinmann; aunt, Maja Dinkel; brother-in-law, Roger Ahlers; and sister-in-law, Joan Ahlers.
Friends will be received from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Indiana, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated immediately following at 11 a.m., with Father Richard Owens as celebrant. A private burial will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dialysis Clinic Inc. at 870 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church at 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
