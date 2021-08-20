Irene Mahalko

Irene (Metro) Mahalko, 96, of Monessen, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Indiana. Irene had lived there with her daughter and son-in-law for the past five years, and was blessed to have died peacefully in their home following a brief illness.
Irene was born in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Jan. 29, 1925. She was the only child of Nicholas and Helen (Yacko) Gmitro or Metro. She never knew her father as he passed away one week prior to her birth.
Irene was a graduate of South High and worked for Hartford Steam Boiler of Pittsburgh before meeting George Mahalko, of Monessen. They were married on Sept. 25, 1949.
Irene was a devoted Christian of the Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Monessen. It has been said that she was “kindness personified” and that there can be no doubt that her soul is in Heaven.
Family was everything to her and she was blessed to have had and spent time with all of her nine great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, George, in 2008, and her daughter, Patricia (Mahalko) McKnight Yauger, in 2017.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine and son-in-law Tom Kerr, of Indiana; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Newhouse, of Bridgeville; Brian (Missy) McKnight, of Canonsburg; David (Kleynia) McKnight, of Stanwood, Wash.; Eric (Mallory) Kerr, of Indiana; and Chris (Nicole) Kerr, of South Fork; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Austin Newhouse, Bailey and Audrey McKnight, Davnia McKnight, Kayden and Conner Kerr, Andrew and Madeline Kerr.
Friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Robert A. Billick Funeral Home Inc., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen. Additional visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. Panachida service at the funeral home and 11 a.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Monessen.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Rostraver.
Special thanks to Father Wesley Mash of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Homer City, and to the VNA (Visiting Nurse Association) Home Health Care/Hospice of Indiana County.
