Irene R. Grube, 95, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at The Fountains at Indiana.
She was born Aug. 20, 1926, in Cowansville, a daughter of Margaret D. (Hess) and Daniel Caldwell.
On June 9, 1946, she married Eugene C. Grube. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2006.
Irene was the owner of Rene’s Beauty Shop for 15 years and the secretary for Grube Business Machine for 11 years. She was a member of the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney and volunteered her time delivering meals with Meals On Wheels. She enjoyed golfing, shopping, playing cards and attending card club parties.
Irene is survived by her three children: daughter, Linda Jo Fergasse and husband John, of Indiana, son, Douglas E. Grube and Sara Eckert, of DuBois, and daughter, Trudy Grube, of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by a grandson, Daniel Brudnock and wife Denise; four great-grandchildren, Sasha, Niki, Jacquie and Dusty; a sister, Jean Elkin, of Indiana; and a brother, Dan Caldwell, of Florida.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leo Caldwell; and a daughter-in-law, Ann Grube.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Wolfe officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Grube to the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church, 201 Woodland Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.