Irene Stile, 79, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
A daughter of Edward L. and Florence M. McGinnis, she was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Chickasaw, Armstrong County.
Mrs. Stile attended Indiana Alliance Church, where she taught Sunday school for 35 years. She also taught Bible school and was a member of the Women’s Prayer Group. Before her children were born, Mrs. Stile worked as a switchboard operator at Indiana Hospital.
When her children were of school age, she worked as a school crossing guard. Mrs. Stile retired from the Indiana School District, where she worked as part of the cafeteria staff. Mrs. Stile enjoyed DIY home projects, crafts and sewing. She was a loving wife and dedicated mother who had a very strong faith, a loving heart and an unwavering devotion to her family and children.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jack L. Stile, of Indiana; three children: Jeff Stile and wife Lori, of Columbus, Ohio; Jacqueline Jones and husband Edward, of Homer City; and James Stile and wife Barbara, of Indiana; four siblings: Neal McGinnis, Shirley Frantz, Donald McGinnis and Linda Askew; five grandchildren: Michael Stile, Stephanie Stile, Ben Jones and wife Megan, Brayden Stile and Jameson Stile; a great-granddaughter, Fallon Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Vernon McGinnis.
A private service was held for the family at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Pastor John Buchmann officiating.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
