Irene Swanlek-Ray, 92, of Indiana, formerly of Ernest, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Iselin on Nov. 10, 1928, to George and Twila (Blakely) Douglass.
Irene was a member of the Ernest Bible Church. She began her professional career as a buyer for Mahoning stores in Ernest. She ultimately transitioned into her calling of working for Avon for 34 years, where she supervised and mentored 360 representatives whom she loved like family. As a result of her efforts, she traveled the world, from Greece to Hawaii. Her claim to fame was a meeting with the Pope. She would frequently take her friends to New York and Las Vegas; however, Irene’s greatest accomplishment will forever be her three wonderful children.
She is survived by her children, George Swanlek Jr., Indiana, Steve Swanlek and wife AnneMarie, Indiana and Susan Swanlek and husband Donald Hairston, Indiana; five grandchildren, Brian Swanlek, Scott Swanlek and wife Melanie, Aaron Swanlek, Kelly Swanlek and Casey Swanlek; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Swanlek; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Swanlek Sr.; her second husband, Dick Ray; a brother, George Douglass; and a sister, Georganne Fennell.
In keeping with Irene’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
