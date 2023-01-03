Irma Dolores Scardina, 96, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Jack and Rose (D’Alessio) Marcoline, she was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Beyer.
Irma was a 1946 graduate of the Cowanshannock High School in Sagamore and a 1948 graduate of the New Kensington Business School.
She attended the Kathryn Kauhman Ministry and was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Industry. Irma taught Sunday school for many years at Ambridge.
Surviving are her nephews, Dr. Joseph Marcoline and his wife, Mary Beth, of Indiana; Robert Marcoline, of Indiana; Ronald Marcoline, of Florida; Peter Marcoline and his wife, Susan, of Washington, Pa.; and nieces, Paulette Marcoline, of Indiana; Kimberly Marcoline, of Hardeeville, S.C.; and Patricia O’Hara and her husband, James.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony Thomas Scardina, whom she wed June 25, 1952; brothers, Peter, Emidio, Paul, Joseph and Phillip; sisters, Pauline and Angeline; and a nephew-in-law, Jerry Obermyer.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.