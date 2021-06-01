Irma J. McDivitt

Irma J. (Bortz) McDivitt, 89, formerly of Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette.
Born Jan. 28, 1932, in Loyalhanna Township, she was a daughter of Frank Bortz and Florence M. (Haines) Bortz.
Irma was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and worked as a secretary for Attorney Melvin Martin and Saltsburg High School before she married. She was a member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, where Irma taught Sunday School for 35 years.
She enjoyed square dancing, listening to country music, gardening and canning. Irma helped on her family’s dairy farm in her younger years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Arthur McDivitt Jr., who passed away on March 28, 2011; brothers, Marcus Wayne Bortz and Harold Bortz; and a sister, Ruth Kachonik.
Irma is survived by her son, Ronald (Jane) McDivitt, of Export; granddaughter, Kayla (Clark) Steel, of Greensburg; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Pete Goetschius officiating. Interment will be held in Poke Run Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the William Penn Care Center for their comfort and support during Irma’s stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irma’s memory to the Poke Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Poke Run Church Road, Apollo, PA 15613.
