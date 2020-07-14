Irma Louesta (Deemer) King, 82, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Edgar and Amy (Kinter) Deemer, she was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Blairsville.
Mrs. King lived her entire life in Blairsville and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Blairsville.
Years ago, she was a school crossing guard for Blairsville-Saltsburg School District and she also helped her husband, who was the custodian of the First Baptist Church.
She was devoted in taking care of her granddaughter, Becky, and enjoyed walking and going to Silver Sneakers.
Surviving are her son, Carl L. King (fiancee Debra Manzanilla), of Homer City; daughter-in-law Lynn King, Pasadena, Md.; five grandchildren: Angela Dembinski, Heather Bois, Andrew King, Matthew King and Becky King; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Don Deemer, of Tampa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Alfred King, on Dec. 18, 2019; a son, Allen King; a daughter, Bonnie Ivy; a brother, Glen Deemer; and two sisters, Larue Deemer and Thelma Cooper.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with
Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.