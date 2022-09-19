Irma M. (Burits) Lanich, 71, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Indiana Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Irma was born in Austria on Oct. 29, 1950. She lived in Philadelphia and the Poconos before moving to the Indiana area in 2002.
Irma worked for the K-Mart Corporation as an assistant manager and then for Children and Youth Services of Indiana County, retiring in 2015. She was an accomplished stained-glass artist. She enjoyed tile work and camping along the Allegheny River with her husband, Mark.
Irma will be greatly missed by her husband of 18 years, Mark A. Lanich, of Indiana; a son, Ronald Pinto, of the Netherlands; her in-laws, Paul J. (Donna) Lanich, of Medina, Ohio; Laura (George) Mihalik, of Slippery Rock; Holly (Bill) Gibson, of Blairsville; and Leticia (John) Fournier, of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews; her special friends April Bogdanski, Jill Kwisnek and Bernard Penrose; as well as her fur babies Shelby, Izzy and Cutie Pie.
Preceding Irma in death were her parents and her first husband, Charles Myers, in 2003.
Irma will be remembered for her courage throughout her battle with cancer. She was a fighter who thought of others before herself. She will always be loved and remembered.
A celebration of Irma’s life will be held at a later date and has been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
