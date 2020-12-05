Isaac Nathaniel Kelly, 17, of Homer City, tragically passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Born Jan. 6, 2003, in Indiana, he was the son of Scott A. Kelly of Homer City, and the late Michele Lynn (Finotti) Kelly.
Isaac was a senior at Homer-Center High School, where he participated in track and cross country. He was an accomplished boxer, and a 2018 Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in the Jr. Middleweight class.
Isaac was a skilled artist, and enjoyed reading, especially about Irish history.
In addition to his father, Scott, Isaac is survived by his sister, Chloe Kay Kelly, of Homer City; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Kelly, of Homer City; maternal grandparents, Roger and Cheri Finotti, of Indiana; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Father Richard N. Owens as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Isaac’s memory to the Isaac Kelly Built Different Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o S & T Bank, 34 N. Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
Isaac’s catchphrase is perhaps something we could all live by in this day and age, “good vibes only.”
