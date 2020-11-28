Isaac Nathaniel Kelly, 17, of Homer City, tragically passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Born Jan. 6, 2003, in Indiana, he was the son of Scott A. Kelly, of Homer City, and the late Michele Lynn (Finotti) Kelly.
Isaac was a senior at Homer-Center High School, where he participated in track and cross country.
He was an accomplished boxer, and a 2018 Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in the junior middleweight class. Isaac was a skilled artist and enjoyed reading, especially about Irish history.
In addition to his father Scott, Isaac is survived by his sister, Chloe Kay Kelly, of Homer City; paternal grandmother, Ruth Ann Kelly, of Homer City; maternal grandparents, Roger and Cheri Finotti, of Indiana; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
At the family’s request, visitation will be private and entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
A public memorial Mass will be announced at a later date at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Isaac’s memory to the Isaac Kelly Built Different Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o S&T Bank, 34 N. Main St., Homer City, PA 15748.
Isaac’s catch phrase is perhaps something we could all live by in this day and age: “good vibes only.”
