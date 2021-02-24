Isabel J. Roof, 90, of Lemont (formerly of Indiana), died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
The daughter of Bryan and Ora (Fairman) Miller, she was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Five Points.
Isabel was a 1949 graduate of Indiana High School. She was a long-time member of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. Following her husband’s death, she moved to Indiana and attended the Zion Lutheran Church.
Surviving are her three children, Terry (Margaret) Roof, State College; Cynthia Black, Kitty Hawk, N.C.; and Susan (Sal) Citraro, Mentor, Ohio; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Bernard, whom she wed July 14, 1949; seven brothers and five sisters.
Funeral arrangements will be private with interment in Oakland Cemetery.