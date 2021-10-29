Isabel M. Silveri, 88, of Homer City: Today we lost a true original. Creative and vibrant with a knockout figure, she was the one you remembered from the party. She spun tales with frightening villains for her grandkids and had friends doubled over from her raunchy jokes. She made every holiday magical. She never acted her age or sat quietly. She delighted in playing tricks on her family and had a pitch-perfect sense of humor. Above all, she had an endless capacity for love. If she was in your corner, you’d already won.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Clyde; her children, Margie (David), Joe (Debbie) and Maria (Jim); her grandchildren, Melanie, Emily, Natalie and Nick; and her siblings, Lucy, Lou (Barbara) and Anna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tranquillo and Maria Menegatti and siblings Victor Menegatti and Rose Benemati (Tom).
Friends and relatives will be received Sunday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass, followed by interment, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lucerne Mines.