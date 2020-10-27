Isabelle L. Bowers

Isabelle L. (Strong) Bowers, 94, was called home to God on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born in August of 1926 in Cherryhill Township to David and Cora. She married her love, Norris S. Bowers, in September of 1946 at the conclusion of WWII. They were married for 40 years when Norris preceded her in death in April of 1987.
She spent most of her life living in the Penn Run area until 1992 when she moved to Indiana, where she lived with her daughter for the last 28 years.
Isabelle worked in an ammunition plant during WWII, putting pins in hand grenades and worked for many years at King Leathers as a supervisor of the painting department. Former co-workers remembered her as helpful and kind.
Isabelle loved her family dearly. She enjoyed preparing big holiday dinners for her whole family and even earned the title of “Best Cooker in the World” from her great-grandson, Max. She was known for her incredible dishes but could have won awards for her famous peanut butter fudge that she would make for special occasions with her daughter. They would spend hours in the kitchen preparing the confection together, putting love into every batch.
She spent many summer vacations in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with her son, daughter-in-law and grandsons. She looked forward to those trips and had many stories to tell of her fond memories from those vacations. She truly treasured her time spent with them by the ocean.
Isabelle spent many hours enjoying her grandchildren that she adored by going to their basketball and Little League games. She loved to watch them play. She even had the blessing of being able to cheer on her great-grandchildren at sporting and school events. She spent many nights under the stadium lights watching them play. You could find her in the stands with a soft pretzel and a little wave to the field for her favorite players. She became a real sports fan throughout the years.
Isabelle loved every moment of her visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was so proud of them all.
She was an avid card player and would attend gatherings every week at the Twolick Center in Clymer to laugh and spend time with her friends.
Isabelle spent the last year and a half of her life at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, where she made friends with the residents and bonded with the staff who grew to love her.
She was a member of Brush Valley Lutheran Church for many years and transferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana, where she remained for the rest of her years.
Isabelle was a loving mother and wife, adoring grandmother and wonderful friend. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Isabelle was preceded in death by her husband, Norris S. Bowers, and brothers Lyle, Clyde, Carl and James.
She is survived by her son, Samuel D. Bowers and his wife, Dr. Fredalene Bowers, of Indiana; daughter, Debra James, of Indiana; brother-in-law, Lawrence Hardick, of Indiana; grandchildren, Jody Wilson, of Latrobe, Adam Bowers, of Delmont, Dr. Cody Bowers and wife Jennifer, of Thornton, Jonathan James, of Bellefonte, and Justin Bowers, of Monroeville.
She is also survived by several great-grandchildren that she adored: Alex and Max Wilson, Lily and Jackson James, Caden, Kendall and Quinn Bowers, and several nieces and nephews who loved and treasured her.
Isabelle leaves her handprint on the hearts of so many, but perhaps sweet 6-year-old great-granddaughter, Kendall, said it best with, “We are still connected to Granny-Gram by an invisible string and even though she’s gone and in heaven, she will always be with us.”
Due to pandemic restrictions there will be no viewing. Graveside services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to your church or favorite charity in Isabelle’s name. Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.