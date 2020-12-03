Isabelo Sibolboro, MD

Dr. Isabelo Zamora Sibolboro (“Dr. Bill”) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home at St. Andrew’s Village.
He was born in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, on Nov. 19, 1929, to Alberto and Lucena (Zamora) Sibolboro.
Dr. Sibolboro received his medical degree at the University of Santo Thomas in the Philippines and was licensed to practice medicine in the Philippines in 1956. He came to the U.S. in 1957 to specialize in anesthesiology. He began his residency at Albany Medical Center in New York and went to Canada to continue his residency at Notre Dame Hospital in Montreal, Canada. After his residency he joined the anesthesiology staff at Jean Talon Hospital in Montreal.
Dr. Sibolboro returned to the U.S. and joined the medical staff at Indiana Regional Medical Center, at that time known as Indiana Hospital, to be director of the anesthesiology department from 1971 to 1988. He was the first anesthesiologist of the hospital.
He then went to locum tenens practice until he joined the medical staff at Philipsburg Area Hospital to be director of the department of anesthesiology. He held that position until he retired.
Dr. Sibolboro was a Fellow of the American College of Anesthesiology, Diplomate in Pain Management and Diplomate in Acupuncture Medicine. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Indiana County Medical Society, American Medical Association and American Society of Anesthesiology, Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiology and the International Research Society. He was recognized in 2006 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society for 50 years of medical practice.
“Dr. Bill” married Anacleta (Tita) Elegado on Nov. 19, 1960. Dr. Bill enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling. He and his wife belonged to the Indiana Area U.S. Bowling Congress Association and were founding members of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club in 1989. He was a past president of the St. Andrew’s Independent Living Resident Association.
Dr. Sibolboro is survived by his children, Elizabeth Mezzacappa and husband John; Wilhelmina Sell and husband Matthew; and Isabelo (Joe) Sibolboro Jr. and wife Celeste; grandchildren Lucia (Mezzacappa) Polanco and husband Brian; Philip Mezzacappa; great-grandchild Diana Polanco; sisters Maximina Sibolboro, Estefania Rivera, Dionisia Alog and Bernarda Cruz; and special friend, Kay Bara.
In addition to his parents and his wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by his sister, Estefania.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Tage Danielson as celebrant. Entombment will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Additionally, because of the limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time, there may be a waiting period before entering.