Isolde Berta (Hirsch) Risinger, 88, of Indiana, left to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
The daughter of Heinrich and Marga (Geishecker) Hirsch, she was born on Aug. 7, 1934, in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
Isolde met her husband, Barry L. Risinger, while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany. They wed on Oct. 20, 1956, and were married nearly 50 years when Barry died on Sept. 19, 2006.
Isolde had been employed as a stenographer in Germany prior to moving to the U.S. She was the president and owner of Risinger Trucking and Excavating Inc.
She and her husband would spend the winter months in Naples, Fla. Isolde was a member of the German–American Club in Cape Coral, Fla.
She enjoyed traveling with Barry in their motorcoach across the United States and Canada. She also enjoyed bicycling and riding scooters. In fact, it was while riding a scooter years ago that Isolde first met Barry.
A talented machine and hand knitter, Isolde knitted and donated more than 100 prayer shawls.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Carson and husband Robert, of East Brunswick, N.J.; her son, Richard Risinger and wife Charlene Mogle Risinger, of Indiana; two granddaughters, Chelsea A. Torresani and husband Bryan, of Hatboro, and Tiffany Carson Cummings and husband Chad, of Manhattan, N.Y.; her three great-grandchildren, Paige and Carson Torresani and Nathaniel Cummings; and her sister, Siegrun Staudt, of Germany.
In addition to her husband, Isolde was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Diethelm and Manfred Hirsch.
In accordance with Isolde’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held for her family.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Isolde’s guestbook and share a message.