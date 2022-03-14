Iva Jean (Lawson) Myers, 76, of Derry, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe.
The daughter of Norman L. and Anna Myrtle (McAdams) Lawson, she was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
Mrs. Myers was a member of the Logos Christian Fellowship, Loyalhanna.
She liked spending time with her family, going camping, traveling and working with crafts. She was a former volunteer with the Girl Scouts.
Surviving are her husband, Edward H. Myers Sr., whom she married Aug. 28, 1965; a daughter, Wendy Payne (Greg), of Heshbon; a son, Edward H. Myers Jr. (Kimberly), of Hillside; three grandchildren, Michael Payne (Grace), Casey Payne and Steven Myers (Stephanie); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Norman, Raymond, Richard, Darrel, William and Carl; and three sisters, Martha Dayton, Mildred Kohuth and Irma Hoover.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Christine Florendo officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
