Ivan “Sam” Stevens, 86, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, while at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home.
The son of Ivan and Carrie (Williams) Stevens, he was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Indiana.
Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He owned several pulling tractors and loved competing at local fairs.
Surviving are his sons Daniel (Beverly) Stevens and Robert (Debbie) Stevens, all of Indiana; sister Mila Chesnick, of Maryland; grandchildren Lucas (Molly) Stevens, of Texas; Jennifer (Jason) Wanchisn, of Pennsylvania; Brock (Laurie) Stevens, of Texas; Stacie Cain, of Maryland; Kami Parke (Jason Kinzey), Brittney Stevens and Brent Stevens (Joe Kivala), all of Pennsylvania; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy (Blair) Stevens; and a brother, Richard Stevens.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Price officiating.
Private interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.