J. Michael Reid, 59, of Saltsburg, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his home.
He was the son of John Neilson Reid and Janet L. (Duke) Reid. He was born in Indiana on June 25, 1961.
He was a member of the Chapel of Hope in Black Lick, where he served on all the boards and served as a lay pastor in Tunnelton. He was also a member of the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the chaplin.
He was a graduate of Saltsburg Senior High School, Class of 1979, and worked for Adelphoi Village.
Mike enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, watching football and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Hope D. (Pavelchick) Reid, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage on June 19; five children, Christopher J. Pavelchick (Tracy), of Tunnelton; Joshua M. Reid (Jaime), of Josephine; Shane M. Reid (Laura), of Pendleton, N.Y.; Ashley D. Reid, of Tunnelton; and Heidi F. Dionisi (Ben), of Blairsville; siblings Terry McDowell, of Indiana; Brian Reid, of Tunnelton; and Darrin Reid (Aileen), of Tunnelton; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Ian, Nikolas, Kyleigh, Ashlynn, Charlotte, Felicity, Eva, Dominick, Matthew and Aaron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Joseph McDowell.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Hope, 470 Main St., Black Lick, with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
