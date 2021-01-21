Jack H. Troutman

Jack Henry Troutman, 45, of Sarver, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1975, to John Troutman, of Sagamore, and Esther (Leone) Troutman, of Rural Valley.
Jack worked as the owner and operator of Goodfellow’s Inc. Construction Company. He enjoyed working and giving back to people whenever possible. He also enjoyed sports, hunting and spending time with his friends, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his wife and children.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Natalie (Marken) Troutman; his father; his mother; four daughters, Jacey Troutman, Riley Troutman, Ella Troutman and Claire Troutman; son, Cole Troutman; sister, Ginger (Brian) Plavi; brother, James “Hawkeye” Troutman; two nephews, Michael (Megan) Troutman and Nicholas Serbin; niece, Kayla Troutman; and his in-laws, Denny and Donna Marken.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, George Michael Troutman.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
A private Funeral Mass will be held.
Burial will take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Sagamore.
For those attending the viewing and services for Jack, all department of health and CDC guidelines will be followed. Facial coverings or masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s name to the ACMH Foundation, Cancer Center Fund, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201.