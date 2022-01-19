In loving memory of Jack James Szentmiklosi Sr., 74, of Homer City. Jack passed away suddenly at his residence in Homer City.
He was a graduate of Homer-Center High School Class of 1966.
Jack served in Vietnam as an SP4 from 1967-1968. Serving in the 116th Assault Helicopter Company, 269th Avn Bn., he received the Army Commendation Medal of Honor for Heroism.
Jack enjoyed fly fishing and spending time at his camp in Sinnemahoning.
For several years, he served as the president of Tide Sportsman’s Club. He was responsible for initiating Kid’s Day at the club each year. He made certain that every kid that participated in fishing that day received a prize. Often there were more than 100 kids participating.
Jack was married to the former Dorothy Ruffner, of Indiana. They had three sons, Jack Jr., Jeffrey and John David. Jack also had two grandchildren, Monique and Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jolene.
He is also survived by one sister, Anna-Marie, and a brother, Andrew Szentmiklosi Jr.
Both of his parents and his youngest brother, Steve, preceded him in death.
He will always be in our hearts and forever missed.