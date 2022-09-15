Jack L. Stile, 86, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Indiana.
A son of Leroy M. and Jane I. (Wagner) Stile, he was born May, 8, 1936, in Indiana.
Jack served as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service at the Indiana Post Office, where he retired with 40 years of service. He served over 21 years as president of the Indiana, Blairsville and Homer City branches of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).
He was a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 2124 for over 20 years, where he held many offices prior to serving several years as president. Jack also served two terms as president of the local AARP Chapter 2581.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1958. Jack was a multi-sport athlete.
He played baseball while serving in the Army, and also played softball and basketball in various local leagues. Jack and Irene attended the Indiana Alliance Church for many years.
He is survived by three children, Jeffrey Stile and wife Lori, of Columbus, Ohio; Jacqueline Jones and husband Edward, of Homer City; and James Stile and wife Barbara, of Indiana; a sister, Gloria Jean Simpson and husband Dave, of Wilmington, Del.; five grandchildren: Michael Stile, Stephanie Stile, Ben Jones and wife Megan, Brayden Stile and Jameson Stile; and a great-grandchild, Fallon Jones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Irene L. (McGinnis) Stile.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor John Buchmann officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
